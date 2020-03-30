Oracle sees credit downgrades amid substantial debt sale

Credit rating agencies have downgraded Oracle (ORCL +1.4% ) after a heavy new offering of debt coming in six separate parts.

The company is offering fixed-interest senior unsecured notes with maturities of five years, seven years, 10 years, 20 years, 30 years and 40 years. They're set to price today.

It plans the proceeds for general purposes, which could include stock repurchases, paying dividends, debt repayment and/or future acquisitions.

Book-runners are BofA, Bank of New York Mellon, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo Securities.

As for ratings, Fitch has downgraded Oracle's long-term issuer default rating to A- from A, and put it on negative outlook watch. And Moody's has cut its senior unsecured debt rating to A3 from A1 (but kept its outlook at stable).