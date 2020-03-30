Aramco weighs pipeline stake sale to raise $10B-plus - Bloomberg
Mar. 30, 2020
- Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is considering the sale of a stake in its pipeline unit to raise more than $10B amid the historic rout in oil prices and an expanding list of payout obligations, Bloomberg reports.
- The company has reaffirmed its commitment to pay out $75B in dividends this year and needs to make the first installment for its $70B acquisition of a stake in chemicals producer Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
- The oil price crash already has caused Aramco to cut planned capital spending to $25B-$30B in 2020 from $35B-$40B announced in its IPO prospectus, and plans for next year and beyond are being reviewed.