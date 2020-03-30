Ready Capital talks with lenders, acts to conserve cash

Ready Capital (RC -4.3% ) continues talks with lenders and has paid $63M of margin calls since March 1. It's also taking following actions:

Focusing on lending in federally-backed governmental programs, including SBA 7(a), Freddie Mac SBL, and residential mortgage banking platforms.

Being more selective in its fixed and bridge loan segments due to their capital-intensive nature.

Continuing to seek to access additional liquidity by pledging unencumbered loans to its warehouse lines and monitors its portfolio for potential asset sales, should the need arise.

Plans to reduce staffing expenditures by 25%.

Will pay its quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share with 20% in cash and 80% in stock.

Ready Capital's asset management team is connecting directly with borrowers to proactively resolve individual challenges. It's also using lending/underwriting staff to assist in contacting borrowers, in many cases to discuss forbearance.

In RC's commercial real estate segments, retail represents 21% and hospitality represents 6% of total gross loan portfolio; average UPB of CRE retail exposure is $1.5B.

In SBA segment, total exposure to hospitality, restaurants, and retail is ~42%.

The SBA has designated Ready Capital as one of a handful of non-bank SBA lenders eligible to accept Paycheck Protection Program loan applications with the potential for significant volume over the coming months. Additionally, RC's residential mortgage banking and Freddie Mac SBL segments remain active.

As of close of business on March 27, 2020, the company has $1.1B outstanding on our warehouse lines, collateralized by $1.5B in principal amount of commercial real estate loans and mortgage servicing rights.

Has additional $284M of revolving repurchase facilities collateralized by $429M in principal amount of CMBS.

Has an additional $187M of outstanding borrowings on its government lending segments, including Freddie Mac multifamily and residential mortgage banking platforms. Given the governmental-backed sponsorship, RC doesn't consider these assets to be subject to significant mark-to-market risk.