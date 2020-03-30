Inter Pipeline cuts dividend, suspends European storage business divestiture

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF -7.4% ) announces dividend reduction of 72% that is expected to result in annualized cash savings of ~$525M, hence positioning the company in self-funding the remaining equity portion of the financing requirements of the Heartland Complex.

The company also suspends the sale process of its European bulk liquid storage business due to a steep drop in global energy prices.

Inter Pipeline said potential buyers of the business had been significantly affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with the previously announced reduction of its 2020 capital program, Inter Pipeline also implemented additional measures including 20% reduction in President & CEO's salary, while salary for other executives lowered by 10% and Board of Directors cash retainer reduced by 15%

Construction at the Heartland Petrochemical Complex is on-going and, to date, there has been no reported COVID-19 cases on the site; additionally exploring partnership opportunities for the complex.

