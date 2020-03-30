Disney's Iger, Chapek cutting pay amid pandemic

Disney (DIS +0.8% ) execs are the latest to pass up pay as the company wrestles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bob Iger - now executive chairman after passing on the CEO reins - will forgo his salary for the year, Variety reports, based on a staff memo. And new CEO Bob Chapek is taking a 50% pay cut.

“In a matter of weeks, we’ve experienced widespread disruption across our company, with our domestic parks and hotels closed indefinitely, our cruise line suspended, our film and TV production halted and theatrical distribution delayed both domestically and internationally, and our retail stores shut down,” Chapek writes.

Chapek's promotion set him up to earn $2.5M in salary plus bonuses of up to $22.5M.

Earlier, Credit Suisse cut its estimates for Disney's fiscal 2020 and 2021 based on the same factors Chapek describes.