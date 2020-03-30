ECMOHO issues preliminary results

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) expects FY19 revenue in the range of $329M - $330M vs. a consensus of $331.12M.
EPADS in the range of ~$0.11 - $0.09 vs. a consensus of $0.35.
Operating income in the range $6.1M - $6.7M (-10% to -18% Y/Y).
Net income in the range of $3.1M and $3.7M (-40% to -49% Y/Y).
Inventory days decreased to 78 days in 2019 (99 days year ago).
Q4 revenue in the range of $103M - $104M (consensus: $104.87M).
Number of brands increased to 70 as of Dec. 31, 2019 (64 prior quarter).
Number of cumulative paying consumers was 8.2M as of December 31, 2019 (7.6M prior quarter).
