Airbus to come through crisis much better than Boeing, Barclays says

Boeing (BA -7.5% ) has eased off an earlier drop of more than 11% but remains by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Average after the stock gained 70% last week.

Barclays is out with a report saying Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) likely will come through the coronavirus crisis in much better shape than Boeing, noting the European planemaker has a larger and higher quality backlog, more exposure to narrowbody planes than widebodies, and a superior balance sheet.

Airbus shares have sold off similar to Boeing but Barclays analyst David Strauss estimates it is now at a significant discount to Boeing looking out to 2022-23.

On Barclays' forward forecasts that incorporate much lower production, Strauss estimates Airbus trades at a 60% discount on EV/EBITDA and a 20% discount on free cash flow yield.

Assuming Airbus has 55% market share in narrowbodies and Boeing has 55% in widebodies, Barclays estimates the total commercial aircraft market is worth €140/share for Airbus and $190/share for Boeing.