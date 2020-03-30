Palo Alto, peers cut on coronavirus impact

JMP Securities lowers network infrastructure and security companies due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Analyst Eric Suppiger reduces his CY20 billings/revenue estimates by 10% for the group, which is less than the expected impact on the broader tech sector.

Suppiger says the companies "are strategically positioned to benefit directly from the sales of access infrastructure or from the heightened need for bandwidth, observability, and security that remote access creates."

Target changes: Palo Alto (PANW +3.8% ) from $235 to $210, Dynatrace (DT +1.1% ) from $36 to $32, Cambium (CMBM +1.6% ) from $11 to $10, and Qualys (QLYS +5.8% ) from $100 to $92.

JMP maintains a Market Outperform rating for all of the companies.