Whole Foods workers threaten to strike

Some Whole Foods employees are planning to call in sick on tomorrow to protest what they say is a lack of protections offered to workers during the coronavirus pandemic, reports Vice. The protest is happening even after Amazon (AMZN +3.2% ) increased hourly pay for its workers, offered to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to workers who test positive for Covid-19 and said it would not penalize workers for calling out sick.

"COVID-19 is a very real threat to the safety of our workforce and customers," warns the labor group that is organizing the sick out.

It's unclear how many Whole Foods workers will participate in the sick-out.