Wall Street urges corporate clients not to tap credit lines - Bloomberg

America's largest banks are discouraging some of America's lowest-risk borrowers from tapping their credit lines amid a surge in corporate drawdowns on credit facilities, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the conversations.

It's not that the Wall Street banks can't get the money to lend, but that the existing credit lines are a low-margin business and in some cases may even lose money.

Many banks offer the credit lines to bolster relationships with clients who will turn to the lenders for more lucrative capital-markets or advisory services.

Under normal circumstances, the credit lines are used sporadically. But with so many companies rushing to get cash, banks' bottom lines are at risk.

It seems many corporations are willing to go along with the banks' advice and are turning to new, pricier term loans or revolving credit lines rather than tapping existing ones. McDonald's last week raised and drew a $1B short-term facility at higher cost than an existing untapped revolver.

Though the reasons for using higher-cost borrowing may vary, analysts say keeping in lenders' good graces during a recession is worth it.