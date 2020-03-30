Mondelez shoots higher after Stifel upgrade

Stifel lifts Mondelez International (MDLZ +5.0% ) to a Buy rating from Hold.

"We find the pullback in the shares quite intriguing for a best-in-class Consumer Staples business that has experienced an acceleration in growth, with leading brands in its markets, and a potential benefit from the pantry-loading and increased at- home consumption flowing from the COVID-19 pandemic," advises analyst Christopher Growe.

"We hold a strong growth outlook for Mondelez, one that has only improved over the past year courtesy of the strength of its categories which have accelerated in growth in recent quarters, its emerging market presence (38% of its sales), the strength of its balance sheet," Growe adds.

Stifel's price target of $57 target price assumes a 16X EBITDA multiple. The average sell-side PT on Mondelez is $60.25.