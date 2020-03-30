SilverCrest stops work at Las Chispas due to COVID-19

SilverCrest Metals (SILV -4.5% ) says it has temporarily suspended ongoing exploration and underground development work at its Las Chispas project in Mexico until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus.

The company says the pandemic has introduced uncertainty on the timing of a potential construction decision for Las Chispas and will not move forward on construction without a clear path to risk mitigation.

SilverCrest says it will use the period to optimize and finish the feasibility study for a planned Q3 release target.

SilverCrest says it currently has a cash balance of US$80M with no debt and "minimal" capital commitments.