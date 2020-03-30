Big Lots provides additional business update related to COVID-19

Big Lots (BIG +3.2% ) incurred unplanned expenses related to COVID-19 and expects to incur additional expenses over the balance of the quarter.

To avoid potential store over-crowding, it also cancelled the planned chainwide in-store "Friends and Family" weekend event in April, which will have an adverse impact on first quarter sales.

Given the lack of business visibility, the company is withdrawing its Q1 and FY guidance issued on February 27, 2020.

The company believes its current liquidity position is strong, with net revolver utilization running ~$150M below the equivalent point last year.

The company is taking further actions to reduce operating expenses, and adjusting inventory receipts to react to changing sales trends.