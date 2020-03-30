Microsoft launches new consumer 365 package; Skype grows 70%

Microsoft (MSFT +6.5% ) 365 Personal and Family will roll out April 21 and cost $6.99/month for an individual and $9.99/month for the family version, which includes up to six users.

New features include Microsoft Editor, the AI-powered Word assistant, and a tie-up with Plaid Technologies that lets Excel users track and analyze spending habits by importing data from a bank account.

The package includes a new parental control app that can set activity limits on Windows, Xboxes, and Android devices.

Microsoft Teams is also included in the consumer bundle.