Microsoft launches new consumer 365 package; Skype grows 70%

Microsoft (MSFT +6.5%) 365 Personal and Family will roll out April 21 and cost $6.99/month for an individual and $9.99/month for the family version, which includes up to six users.
New features include Microsoft Editor, the AI-powered Word assistant, and a tie-up with Plaid Technologies that lets Excel users track and analyze spending habits by importing data from a bank account.
The package includes a new parental control app that can set activity limits on Windows, Xboxes, and Android devices.
Microsoft Teams is also included in the consumer bundle.
In other Microsoft news, the company announces that Skype saw a 70% jump in usage during March compared to April. Skype is now being used by 40M people.