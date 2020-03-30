Mnuchin sees new SBA loans available starting Friday - Fox Business

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expects loans for small businesses that are part of the massive $2.2T economic aid legislation Congress passed last week to be available starting Friday.

"We hope later today that we'll be releasing the documents and instructions," Mnuchin told Stuart Varney on Fox Business Network.

Under the CARES Act, signed by the president on Friday, $350B is earmarked for loans for small businesses in an effort to tide them over during coronavirus-induced closures.

"They'll get eight weeks of payroll, plus 25% for overhead. And as long as they use that money to bring back their employees or pay their employees, it will be forgiven," he said.

Currently, Mnuchin the Treasury is focused on getting the CARES Act programs up and running, but depending on how the virus plays out, "we’re ready to work with Congress if we need more enhancements or additional funds."

He still sees the economy "roaring back" once the virus is dealt with and with that stocks will eventually recover, he said.

"I think a year from now U.S. investments are still the best investments in the world, and for long-term investors it’s a great time to continue to invest in the U.S.," he said.

