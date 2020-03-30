Lufthansa announces short-time working for cabin and ground staff

Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF -5.1% ) introduces short-time working for cabin and ground staff in Frankfurt and Munich.

More than 27,000 employees of Deutsche Lufthansa AG will be affected by short-time work. The Supervisory Board, Executive Board and Management have voluntarily waived part of their salary.

Lufthansa for the time being is increasing the short-time working allowance up to 90 per cent of the net salary lost through short-time working.

Company says Agreement with pilots union “Vereinigung Cockpit” has not yet been reached.

These measures also come in effect for airlines in the Lufthansa Group in Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

Company believes proposal to discontinue the dividend for the 2019 financial year will further help in securing liquidity of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Press Release