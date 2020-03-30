Medtronic recalls brain aneurysm stents due to safety issue

Medtronic (MDT +2.5% ) is recalling its Pipeline Flex Embolization Device and Pipeline Flex Embolization Device with Shield Technology due to the risk that the delivery system could fracture while placing the stent in the patient.

Fractured pieces of the delivery system could be left inside the patient's brain bloodstream. The pieces or attempts to retrieve them could worsen the patient's condition.

The company says if the stent has already been implanted successfully then there is no increased risk to the patient regarding this issue.

The FDA has received 50 Medical Device Reports with 10 injuries and one death during the period from November 1, 2019 to March 1, 2020.