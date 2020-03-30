Novo acquires stake in GBM Resources

Novo Resources (OTCQX:NSRPF -7.5% ) subscribes 9.09M units of GBM Resources and has been granted an option and an additional earn-in right to acquire up to an aggregate 60% interest in GBM’s Malmsbury gold project, with the possibility of the interest being increased to 75% interest

The GBM Units will be paid for by the issuance of 197,907 Novo shares

Each GBM includes one share of GBM and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant, exercisable at A$0.11

Immediately subsequent to the issuance of the GBM Units, Novo will own ~4.13% in GBM

If Novo exercises the Option, it will have the right to earn an additional 10% interest in the Malmsbury Project and form a joint venture with GBM by incurring A$5M in exploration expenditure over a four-year period

Novo and GBM will negotiate a royalty arrangement whereby, GBM will be entitled to receive a maximum 2.5% net smelter returns royalty