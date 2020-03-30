Sands China gets some financial breathing room

Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.5% ) says its Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) subsidiary was able to negotiate a number of key amendments to the conditions of a $2.0B loan facility it holds.

The changes include the lenders waiving the requirements for Sands China to ensure that its consolidated leverage ratio on the last day of any financial quarter not exceed 4 to 1 and that the consolidated interest coverage ratio on the last day of any financial quarter is greater than 2.5 to 1.

The lenders also agreed to extend the period of time during which the company may supply audited consolidated financial statements for the last financial year to April 30.