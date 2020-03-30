ConAgra Brands Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.59B (-4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.