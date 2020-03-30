Kraton provides status update related to COVID-19 outbreak

Mar. 30, 2020 2:15 PM ETKraton Corporation (KRA)KRABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kraton (KRA +27.9%) says that to date, COVID-19 has had a limited impact on its business and results of operations.
  • Plants have continued to operate at normal capacities, and supply chain remains intact
  • The company says with the sale of Cariflex business for $530M in early March, relative to year-end 2019 it expects to reduce consolidated net debt by ~$480M by the end of Q1 2020
  • Kraton has over $350M of available liquidity, including borrowing base under $250M largely undrawn ABL facility. While the ABL facility is available through its current maturity date in early 2021, it intends to renew and extend the facility before year-end 2020
  • For Q1 2020, expects adjusted EBITDA exceeding the current consensus estimate of ~$46M, with Q1 results scheduled on April 29, 2020
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.