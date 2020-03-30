Kraton provides status update related to COVID-19 outbreak
Mar. 30, 2020 2:15 PM ETKraton Corporation (KRA)KRABy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Kraton (KRA +27.9%) says that to date, COVID-19 has had a limited impact on its business and results of operations.
- Plants have continued to operate at normal capacities, and supply chain remains intact
- The company says with the sale of Cariflex business for $530M in early March, relative to year-end 2019 it expects to reduce consolidated net debt by ~$480M by the end of Q1 2020
- Kraton has over $350M of available liquidity, including borrowing base under $250M largely undrawn ABL facility. While the ABL facility is available through its current maturity date in early 2021, it intends to renew and extend the facility before year-end 2020
- For Q1 2020, expects adjusted EBITDA exceeding the current consensus estimate of ~$46M, with Q1 results scheduled on April 29, 2020