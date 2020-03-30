Guggenheim expects McDonald's to bounce back

McDonald's (MCD +2.1% ) is one of the restaurant stocks that Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on as it assesses impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

"Restaurants are looking for more financial flexibility at this time as nearly all have drawn down their revolvers in an effort to add cash to their balance sheets, halted or slashed 2020 expansion plans, in addition to suspending dividends and repurchases for the year. Executives are broadly reducing their compensation in 2020 in an effort to retain as much of their workforces or aid franchisees during the sudden drop in demand," observes DiFrisco in his sweeping view of the sector.

Specific actions taken by MCD include mass dine-in area closings, curbing the menu by limiting breakfast items and stopping buybacks.

Guggenheim's price target of $205 on McDonald's is 17.0X the firm's revised 2021 EBITDA. DiFrisco notes that 17.0X is higher than the 3-year historical EV/EBITDA average of 15.9X (range of 12.3X to 18.6X). The PT is also about 23% higher than where McDonald's currently trades.