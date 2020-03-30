Uranium miners ask Trump to use Defense Production Act

The U.S. should use the Defense Production Act to buy strategic stockpiles of uranium (UXA: COM) and immediately implement the recommendations of a White House working group established to help the domestic industry, executives from Energy Fuels (UUUU +3.6% ) and Ur-Energy (URG +3.9% ) wrote in a letter to Pres. Trump.

"This current pandemic crisis is exposing the vulnerability of our nuclear fuel supply chain," the letter said.

Other potentially relevant tickers include CCJ +4.5% , DNN +3.6% , NXE +6% , UEC -0.7% .

Meanwhile, uranium is bucking the weak commodity price trend, rising 14% in the past two weeks to $27/lb., breaking out of the $24-$26 range it has held for nearly a year.

Last week, Cameco announced the closure for a month of Cigar Lake, a mine that produces ~13% of global uranium mine supply, while Namibia, a key supplier to China's huge nuclear industry, halted all mining activity, and Kazakhstan has locked down six major cities and declared a nationwide state of emergency, all due to the coronavirus.

ETF: URA