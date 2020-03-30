McCormick Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.23B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MKC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.