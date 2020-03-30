BlackBerry Q4 2020 Earnings Preview

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-63.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.29M (+15.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

