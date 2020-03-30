ProPetro Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-32.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $414.29M (-2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PUMP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.