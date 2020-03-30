Amazon analysts praise coronavirus tailwinds

William Blair analyst Dylan Carden calls grocery "the next big growth driver" for Amazon (AMZN +2.9% ) due to the increased demand from the coronavirus.

Carden says the tech giant is the "biggest looming threat for the traditional brick-and-mortar grocery industry" and notes that Amazon's Prime offers a "clear advantage" with the popularity of online shopping.

The firm sees Amazon's grocery tailwind continuing after the pandemic has cleared.

Jefferies says a survey of U.S. consumers showed that Amazon was the only retailer where they were spending more money because of the virus.

The firm thinks the virus could lead to more Amazon Prime subscribers.