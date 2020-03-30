Goldman analyst assesses this sector with 'barbell strategy'

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort upgrades four U.S. chemical companies and downgrades three as he recommends a "barbell strategy" where investors allocate funds for extreme and opposite possibilities.
Koort upgrades Sherwin-Williams (SHW +3.4%), Linde (OTC:LIN +4.5%), Celanese (CE +3%) and Univar Solutions (UNVR +1.5%) to Buy from Neutral, while downgrading Eastman Chemical (EMN +1%), Livent (LTHM -1.8%) and Venator Materials (VNTR -3.1%) to Neutral from Buy.
Under his barbell strategy, Koort's picks include defensive stocks such as SHW, Linde and Air Products (APD +7%) which tout a greater ability to withstand current market pressures, as well as cyclical names such as Celanese, Dow (DOW -1.2%), LyondellBasell (LYB -0.3%) and Westlake Chemical (WLK -3.6%), which boast the most positive rally potential if confidence returns in the macro environment and oil prices recover.
Meanwhile, "idiosyncratic misunderstood stories" such as Element Solutions (ESI +2.9%), Univar and Huntsman (HUN -2.5%), which "possess a unique ability through self-help, market positioning and resilient cash flows to offer meaningful upside as they demonstrate better than feared results."