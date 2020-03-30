Goldman analyst assesses this sector with 'barbell strategy'

Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort upgrades four U.S. chemical companies and downgrades three as he recommends a "barbell strategy" where investors allocate funds for extreme and opposite possibilities.

Koort upgrades Sherwin-Williams (SHW +3.4% ), Linde (OTC:LIN +4.5% ), Celanese (CE +3% ) and Univar Solutions (UNVR +1.5% ) to Buy from Neutral, while downgrading Eastman Chemical (EMN +1% ), Livent (LTHM -1.8% ) and Venator Materials (VNTR -3.1% ) to Neutral from Buy.

Under his barbell strategy, Koort's picks include defensive stocks such as SHW, Linde and Air Products (APD +7% ) which tout a greater ability to withstand current market pressures, as well as cyclical names such as Celanese, Dow (DOW -1.2% ), LyondellBasell (LYB -0.3% ) and Westlake Chemical (WLK -3.6% ), which boast the most positive rally potential if confidence returns in the macro environment and oil prices recover.