Kohl's to extend store closings, furlough employees

Kohl's (KSS -6.5% ) says it will extend the duration of its temporary store closures until further notice. Due to the significant impact to the business of the store closings, Kohl's says it will temporarily furlough store and store distribution center associates, as well as some corporate office associates whose work has been significantly reduced by the store closures.

Other actions: Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass will not take a salary during this period, capital expenditures will be cut by $500M, inventory will be meaningfully lower to align with anticipated sales, the $1B revolver will be tapped, share buybacks will be suspended and the dividend program will be evaluated.

Source: Press Release