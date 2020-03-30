Apple working on new HomePod, budget iPads - Bloomberg

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is working on new versions of the HomePod, Apple TV, MacBook Pro, Watch, iMac, and budget iPads, according to Bloomberg sources.

The sources say the 5G iPhones are still targeting the normal fall release window despite the coronavirus-related supply chain interruption.

Due to the stay at home orders, Apple started allowing engineers to take home early versions of the future devices to continue work.

For secrecy, Apple requires remote employees to communicate through FaceTime, Slack (NYSE:WORK), or Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) Jabber and file share through Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) Quip and Box (NYSE:BOX).