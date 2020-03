L Brands' (LB -8.9% ) deal to sell a 55% stake of the Victoria’s Secret business to private equity firm Sycamore Partners is up in the air amid the massive disruption in the retail sector from the pandemic, reports Women's Wear Daily.

The deal was slated to close in Q2.

Victoria's Secret is considered by analysts a considerable drag on L Brands as a whole and in need of a makeover.

Shares of L Brands are down 48% over the last four weeks.