Crude oil plunges to 18-year low as global demand dries up

U.S. crude oil (CL1: COM) settled at its lowest level since February 2002, -6.6% to $20.09/bbl, as analysts forecast that quarantine measures are leading to the biggest-ever decline in oil demand.

BofA analysts forecast global oil demand will drop by 12M bbl/day in Q2, and with production also set to pick up, both U.S. and global crude futures will trade in the teens in coming weeks and the world may run out of storage space for oil.

Goldman Sachs calls it "the largest economic shock of our lifetimes," with oil demand in the past week likely down 26M bbl/day, or 25%.

"This shock is extremely negative for oil prices and is sending landlocked crude prices into negative territory," while waterborne grades such as Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) will be far more insulated, staying near cash costs of $20/bbl with temporary spikes below.

Key oil tickers trade mostly lower, with the exception of refiners: APA -15.4% , HES -8.9%, MRO -8.1% ,XEC -7.9% , MRO -7.8% , OKE -6.5% , ET -5.1% , KMI -4.6% .

But BP +6.1% , RDS.A +4.2% , CVX +3.7% , XOM +0.8% .

