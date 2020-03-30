Second Sight to fold up the tent; shares down 49%

Citing the impact from COVID-19 and its inability to secure financing, the board of Second Sight Medical (EYES -49.4% ) has decided to lay off 84 of its 108 employees and wind down its operations. It intends to engage an advisor with appropriate experience to advise it on next steps.

The company's demise is an ignominious end of the successful legacy of billionaire Al Mann who passed away about four years ago. His other late-career venture, MannKind (MNKD -2.8% ), the developer of an inhaled insulin, also failed to gain traction.