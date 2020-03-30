Fed assessing whether programs need to be expanded, Bostic says

With trillions of dollars aimed at supporting the U.S. economy, the Fed will now focus on whether those programs are enough or need to expanded, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said during a webinar on housing.

"If we are missing important parts of the economy, I'd be very open to considering additional ways to support those parts of the economy," he said. "I view this as an emergency situation — all hands on deck."

The central bank will be assessing how broadly the programs announced thus far are being used and whether it needs to encourage certain segments of the economy to use them. It's also looking at what may have fallen outside of the scope of the Fed and congressional actions so far.

Some analysts say the Fed may have to expand its willingness to backstop corporate bonds and lending markets to companies with lower credit ratings.

Moving quickly is key to keeping the economy going until companies are able to resume operations, he said.

The fundamentals of the economy “are pretty good. If we can get through the crisis without having those fundamentals be seriously and permanently degraded there is some chance or hope that the economy can rebound quite rapidly,” Bostic said.