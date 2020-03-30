AES upgraded at BofA with earnings 'more defensive than feared'

BofA turns bullish on AES Corp. (AES +2.1% ) following the stock's recent pullback, upgrading shares to Buy from Neutral with a $15 price target and predicting earnings will be "more defensive than feared."

Analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith anticipates an "affirmation of current guidance" and sees the "ability still to hit the top end of the range - all at a more attractive valuation given volatility in the market more broadly."

With AES' "largely contracted profile, sales variability should further limit potential downside and positive developments in Chile renewable contract execution have removed the longer dated EPS cliff" in 2024, Dumoulin-Smith says.

AES' average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.