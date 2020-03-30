BlackRock CEO predicts steady economic recovery, risk to heavily indebted businesses

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink says in a letter to shareholders that "In my 44 years in finance, I have never experienced anything like this." While he won't predict the timing of the bottom, he expects that "the economy will recover steadily", sees "tremendous opportunities" for long term investors "in today's markets", but notes that "there are also significant challenges ahead for heavily indebted businesses."

"As dramatic as this has been, I do believe that the economy will recover steadily, in part because this situation lacks some of the obstacles to recovery of a typical financial crisis," Fink wrote.

He emphasizes the importance of taking a long-term view of markets: "The world will get through this crisis. The economy will recover. And for those investors who keep their eyes not on the shaky ground at our feet, but on the horizon ahead, there are tremendous opportunities to be had in today’s markets."

Covid-19 has "sparked a re-evaluation of many assumptions about the global economy, such as our infatuation with just-in-time supply chains", and will lead to changes. "People worldwide are fundamentally rethinking the way we work, shop, travel and gather. When we exit this crisis, the world will be different. Investors' psychology will change. Business will change. Consumption will change. And we will be more reliant on our families and each other to stay safe."