BlackRock sees 'tremendous opportunities' when economy recovers

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Larry Fink expects "tremendous opportunities" will be available as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, he wrote in a letter to shareholders.

"As dramatic as this has been, I do believe that the economy will recover steadily, in part because thissituation lacks some of the obstacles to recovery of a typical financial crisis," Fink wrote.

He emphasizes the importance of taking a long-term view of markets.

"The world will get through this crisis. The economy will recover. And for those investors whokeep their eyes not on the shaky ground at our feet, but on the horizon ahead, there are tremendousopportunities to be had in today’s markets."