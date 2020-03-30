Stocks rally on hopes for U.S. coronavirus testing, vaccine

Stocks rose for the fourth time in five days, with all 11 S&P industry sectors ending higher, as investors looked past dismal U.S. economic data: Dow +3.2%, S&P 500 +3.3%, Nasdaq +3.6%.
Big tech stocks such as Microsoft (+7%), Alphabet (+3.3%) and Amazon (+3.3%) helped lead the way higher.
Sentiment was helped as Abbott Laboratories (+6.4%) unveiled a five-minute coronavirus test and Johnson & Johnson (+8%) announced a possible vaccine for the virus; the S&P health care sector (+4.7%) surged to the top of today's leaderboard.
It is becoming clear that the pandemic is going to force a "very deep recession," IHS Markit chief economist Nariman Behravesh, whose firm expects Q2 GPD to contract 20%-25%.
Behravesh believes the market has not yet digested how slow the recovery will be, saying lockdowns may not end until the summer and "we'll be on a lower trajectory for a long time."
U.S. Treasury prices ended mostly higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 0.21% and the 10-year yield 8 bps lower at 0.67%.
WTI crude oil closed -6.6% to $20.09/bbl, the lowest level in more than 18 years, on expectations that quarantine measures are leading to the biggest decline in oil demand in history.
