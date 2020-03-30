Stocks rally on hopes for U.S. coronavirus testing, vaccine

Stocks rose for the fourth time in five days, with all 11 S&P industry sectors ending higher, as investors looked past dismal U.S. economic data: Dow +3.2% , S&P 500 +3.3% , Nasdaq +3.6% .

Big tech stocks such as Microsoft ( +7% ), Alphabet ( +3.3% ) and Amazon ( +3.3% ) helped lead the way higher.

Sentiment was helped as Abbott Laboratories ( +6.4% ) unveiled a five-minute coronavirus test and Johnson & Johnson ( +8% ) announced a possible vaccine for the virus; the S&P health care sector ( +4.7% ) surged to the top of today's leaderboard.

It is becoming clear that the pandemic is going to force a "very deep recession," IHS Markit chief economist Nariman Behravesh, whose firm expects Q2 GPD to contract 20%-25%.

Behravesh believes the market has not yet digested how slow the recovery will be, saying lockdowns may not end until the summer and "we'll be on a lower trajectory for a long time."

U.S. Treasury prices ended mostly higher, pushing the two-year yield down 2 bps to 0.21% and the 10-year yield 8 bps lower at 0.67%.