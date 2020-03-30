RH -10% after light revenue tally

RH(NYSE:RH) says its Q4 revenue shortfall was a result of the elimination of its holiday assortment that created an unforeseen collateral damage to its core business due to the lower traffic seen in stores and online during peak weeks.

The retailer also says it experienced higher than expected backorders due to inventories being down 18% from a year ago.

"Due to the significant disruption to financial markets and retail business operations, we are withdrawing all prior guidance and outlook statements that relate to the performance of our business with respect to FY20," updates RH Management.

Shares of RH are down 9.86% AH to $106.46.

