IZEA losses widen in Q4

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw revenues dip 7.5% and wider losses in its Q4 earnings report.

Shares are up 32.5% after hours.

A decrease in SaaS licensing and marketplace revenue tied to TapInfluence customer churn (along with lower spend levels from other customers) led revenues to drop to $5.83M, the company said.

Meanwhile, amid higher costs and expenses, net loss widened to $2.3M from a year-ago loss of $0.7M.

EBITDA swung to -$1.3M from a positive $23,000.

Liquidity at quarter's end was $5.9M, and the company wasn't using any of a $5M credit line.

Meanwhile, it believes there will be near-term implications for top-line revenue from the COVID-19 crisis.

We must assume a slowdown in both bookings and revenue recognition for the foreseeable future and we are taking measures to lessen the impact on IZEA. IZEA was already in a process of optimizing our operating expenses prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It's already implemented changes including a hiring freeze and employee reductions; reducing/eliminating contractors/vendors; freezing travel and entertainment costs; and reducing and shifting marketing spend.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

