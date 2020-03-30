Howard Hughes closes on $490M of loans

Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) closes on two loans totaling more than $490M — one for a development in Hawaii and the other for a project in Texas.

A $356.8M construction loan was secured at Ward Village for its sixth residential mixed-use development, Kō'ula, reflecting continued strong demand for the master planned community on Oahu, HI.

A $137.5M, five-year term loan as secured for 9950 Woodloch Forest Drive, one of two Class AAA towers in The Woodlands comprising the newly rebranded The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway.

The loan for Ward Village has a three-year initial term with a one-year extension and carries an interest rate of LIBOR + 3.0%; total project costs of $485.1M, exclusive of land, will be covered by the loan, existing buyer deposits, and ~$28.2M of cash equity.

The Woodlands loan carries an interest-only rate of LIBOR + 1.95% and will provide $63.5M of initial funding, which will repay the property's allocation of the bridge loan used for the acquisitions of The Woodlands Towers at The Waterway, and provide "good news" money for leasing for total funding up to $137M.

HHC is currently documenting the terms for an extension of the remaining $281M of the bridge loan, under which HHC would receive a six-month extension at LIBOR + 235 basis points, and have the option for an additional six-month extension at LIBOR + 290 basis points, extending the final maturity to June 2021.