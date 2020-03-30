Envestnet names Crager CEO, Fox chairman

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) names William Crager, a co-founder and president of the company since 2002, as CEO; he served as interim CEO since the accidental death of founder and CEO Jud Bergman in October 2019.

Crager has also been chief executive of Envestnet Wealth Solutions since January 2019.

James Fox, a board member since 2015, is named chairman.

Charles Roame, who has served on the board since 2011, becomes vice chairman.

Stuart DePina becomes president, succeeding Crager; DePina has served as chief executive of Envestnet Data & Analytics since January 2019.