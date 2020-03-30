IPG builds balance sheet with debt offering, new credit facility
Mar. 30, 2020 4:44 PM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)IPGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) says it's shored up its balance sheet, with the completion of a $650M debt offering.
- The company drew about $640M from the offering, which it will use for purposes potentially including repayment on $500M of its 3.5% senior notes due 2020, or $500M in 3.75% senior notes due 2021.
- It also has a new $500M 364-day credit facility, with covenants identical to its existing $1.5B committed corporate credit facility.
- "These actions we completed today fortify our financial stability in light of current market uncertainty," says Chairman/CEO Michael Roth.