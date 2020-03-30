Visa announces "meaningful deterioration" in payment volumes in second half of March

Visa (NYSE:V) announced a sharp decline in domestic spending and payment volumes in the second half of March in a regulatory filing.

"As countries have imposed social distancing, shelter-in-place or total lock-down orders, domestic spending, most notably in travel, restaurants, entertainment and fuel, has sharply declined week on week with a meaningful deterioration in volume and transaction trends in the second half of March."

For March 1-March 28: U.S. payments volume fell 4% Y/Y, with credit down 7% and debit down 1%; cross-border volumes on a constant-dollar basis sank 19% Y/Y and fell 23% when excluding transactions within Europe; processed transactions slipped 2% month-to-date.

Visa also provides updated guidance for Q1 (its fiscal Q2), ending March 31st. "On a non-GAAP and constant dollar basis, excluding acquisitions, Visa expects net revenue growth in the high end of mid-single digits, operating expense growth in the low end of high single digits and earnings per share growth in the high end of mid-single digits."

Q1-to-date U.S. payments volume is up 7% Y/Y, with credit volume up 5% and debit up 9%. Cross-border volume on a constant dollar basis is flat; excluding transactions within Europe, it's down 3% Y/Y. Processed transactions rises 9% Y/Y.