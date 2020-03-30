Visa sees Q2 adjusted revenue up at high end of single digits

Visa (NYSE:V) now sees Q2 revenue growth at the high end of mid-single-digit, on an adjusted constant-dollar basis.

Sees Q2 adjusted EPS at high end of mid-single-digit growth.

Sees Q2 adjusted operating expenses at low end of high-single-digit growth.

Visa gains 0.3% in after-hours trading.

"As countries have imposed social distancing, shelter-in-place or total lock-down orders, domestic spending, most notably in travel, restaurants, entertainment and fuel, has sharply declined week on week with a meaningful deterioration in volume and transaction trends in the second half of March," Visa said in a filing.

Q1-to-date U.S. payments volume is up 7% Y/Y, with credit volume up 5% and debit up 9%.

Q1-to-date cross-border volume on a constant dollar basis is flat; excluding transactions within Europe, it's down 3% Y/Y.

Q1-to-date processed transactions rises 9% Y/Y.

For March 1-March 28: U.S. payments volume fell 4% Y/Y, with credit down 7% and debit down 1%; cross-border volumes on a constant-dollar basis sank 19% Y/Y and fell 23% when excluding transactions within Europe; processed transactions slipped 2% month-to-date.