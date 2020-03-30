Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) says it will cut 2020 capital spending by $70M-90M and reduce lumber operating capacity by ~20% for April through a combination of temporary mill curtailments and reduced shift postures, citing the broad-based uncertainty over the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The company also will cut capacity 15% for oriented strand board and 15-25% for engineered wood products.

The company says it is experiencing and working to mitigate minor supply chain disruptions related to transportation and delivery of export logs to certain locations in Asia.

Weyerhauser says it will increase cash on hand by $550M through a draw on its revolving credit facility, which expires in January 2025 and has $950M of capacity remaining.