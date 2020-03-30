Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) says it can't estimate the duration or negative financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business, but expects it could be material.

CEO update: "Our business model has allowed us to maintain a strong balance sheet and we ended 2019 with ~$1.5B in cash. We have further fortified our balance sheet position by proactively drawing down our full $1B revolving credit facility out of an abundance of caution. As a result, we now have approximately $2.5B of cash on hand. This has provided us the flexibility to confidently support our restaurant owners and employees throughout this uncertain time and maintain our focus on supporting our brands for the long term by making the right decisions today."

SEC Form 8-K