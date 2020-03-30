ArcBest loads up on cash

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) says it drew down the $180M remaining on the borrowing line of its credit facility.

The trucking company says the borrowings are a proactive measure to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of general economic and financial market uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The funds are said to supplement ARCB's already strong cash and short-term investments position. With the addition of the new funds, ArcBest expects to be sitting on ~$530M to $540M on March 31.

SEC Form 8-K