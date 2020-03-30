Reata stops two late-stage studies amid Covid-19; shares down 8% after hours
Mar. 30, 2020 5:04 PM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)RETABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Citing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) has decided to halt the Phase 3 CATALYST study evaluating bardoxolone methyl in patients with connective tissue disease-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension (CTD-PAH). It is also closing RANGER, the open-label extension study in PAH and pausing enrollment in the Phase 3 FALCON trial in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
- The company does not anticipate any disruptions in the Phase 3 CARDINAL study in CKD or the MOXIe Part 2 trial evaluating omaveloxolone in patients with Friedreich's ataxia.
- Shares down 8% after hours.