Nutrien sees solid demand ahead for spring season
Mar. 30, 2020 Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) says it continues to expect solid demand for crop inputs for the coming spring season, despite some recent wet weather in the U.S., which has caused modest delays in field activity in some areas.
- Noting its business is deemed essential by governments around the world, Nutrien says its facilities have continued to operate during the coronavirus outbreak under enhanced safety protocols.
- "Nutrien has a strong balance sheet, stable dividend and ample access to liquidity as we enter our peak period of demand," says company President and CEO Chuck Magro.